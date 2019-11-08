Shuhda-e-APS MT School bag Weightlifting title

LAHORE: Shuhda-e-APS Model Town High School triumphed in Lahore School Sports 2019 Boys Under-16 Weightlifting competition on Thursday.

Boys Under-16 Weightlifting competition was organized at parking area adjacent to NPSC Gymnasium Hall where Shuhda-e-APS Model Town High School won three gold medals. The competitions of Lahore School Sports 2019 remained continue at various venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Divisional Sports Office Lahore, on Thursday.

Govt High School Chamra Mandi clinched two gold medals and remained runners up in the event followed by Moon Public School Timber Market. As many as 60 boys from nine schools demonstrated their weightlifting potential in the presence of large number of sports enthusiasts. Former weightlifter Abdul Ghafoor, General Secretary Punjab Weightlifting Association Mushtaq Ahmed Ch and Aleem Dar were also present on this occasion.

Crescent Model School, Shadman also hosted Lahore School Sports 2019 chess competition. Hundreds of young students from different schools took part in the event with great passion.