close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Shuhda-e-APS MT School bag Weightlifting title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE: Shuhda-e-APS Model Town High School triumphed in Lahore School Sports 2019 Boys Under-16 Weightlifting competition on Thursday.

Boys Under-16 Weightlifting competition was organized at parking area adjacent to NPSC Gymnasium Hall where Shuhda-e-APS Model Town High School won three gold medals. The competitions of Lahore School Sports 2019 remained continue at various venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Divisional Sports Office Lahore, on Thursday.

Govt High School Chamra Mandi clinched two gold medals and remained runners up in the event followed by Moon Public School Timber Market. As many as 60 boys from nine schools demonstrated their weightlifting potential in the presence of large number of sports enthusiasts. Former weightlifter Abdul Ghafoor, General Secretary Punjab Weightlifting Association Mushtaq Ahmed Ch and Aleem Dar were also present on this occasion.

Crescent Model School, Shadman also hosted Lahore School Sports 2019 chess competition. Hundreds of young students from different schools took part in the event with great passion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports