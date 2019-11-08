Premier Super League Cricket in progress

LAHORE: The Premier Super League Cricket Championship is currently in progress here at the different venues in the city.

On Thursday Jazz, ICI, CGA, UCS, Abacus and DPS carved out victories in this championship.In the first match played at Govt College Ground, ICI beat Allied Bank by 3 wickets. Allied Bank scored 152-7 with Faraz Shah hitting 61 runs.

ICI, in reply, chased the target losing 7 wickets. Zohaib Shahid smashed unbeaten 88, thus emerged as player of the match. In the second match at the same venue, UCS outplayed Novamed by 7 wickets.

Scores: Novamed 124 (Mubashir Ali 39). UCS 125 for 3 (Naik Muhammad 60).In another match played at Township Greens Abacus defeated Netsol by 20 runs. Abacus posted 163-8 with Asfand Yar contributing significant 63.

In reply, Netsol were all out for 143 with Bilal Aslam striking 51. At the same venue, Jazz thrashed Descon by 7 wickets. Descon gathered 143 runs with Mubashir Iqbal cracking 76 and in reply, Jazz reached home safely losing just 3 wickets with Ijaz Baloch smashing unbeaten 63.

At the Race Course ground, CGA beat Akzonobel by 6 wickets. Akzonobel set a target of 151 with Imran Bukhari hitting 51. In reply, CGA chased the target losing 4 wickets. At the same venue, DPS defeated Stewart by 6 wickets. Stewart scored 118 runs. DPS chased the target losing 4 wickets.