Rohit masterclass helps India draw level

RAJKOT: In a game that was laden with drama galore, India came out on top rather comfortably in the end, to level the three-match series 1-1 after cruising to an eight-wicket win on the back of a sensational knock from Rohit Sharma. Quite in contrast to the Bangladesh innings, India romped home without much fuss, chasing down the set target of 154 in just 15.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma in his 100th T20I, put on a stellar show, with a brilliant 85 that was filled with sublime strokes, quite typical for him. He reached his fifty off just 23 deliveries - levelling his record for the second-fastest in T20Is, going after Bangladesh’s bowlers right from the onset. India had raced away to 113 at the halfway stage, as Rohit in particular, had taken the game away from India, whilst dealing in boundaries.

Together with Shikhar Dhawan, the opening pair added a century stand, making a rather simple affair of the chase. Dhawan fell for a 27-ball 31 after a partnership of 118. It was very likely that the skipper would get a hundred in his 100th, but he eventually fell for 85 off 43 - an innings that comprised of six fours and as many sixes, with India needing just 29.

Khaleel must not have recovered yet from the horror finish at the Kotla, which continued in Rajkot earlier in the day after he was taken for three fours in a row to begin his spell. Bowling short, and continuing to do so, he stretched his boundary count to seven consecutive ones across both games. Although Deepak Chahar started off with good lines, Khaleed conceding 24 runs in two overs had Bangladesh off to a blazing start after they were asked to bat. The ball was coming on to the bat well, and the outfield was quick despite the rain in the last couple of days.

Rishabh Pant was under the scanner after another failure in Delhi, which transcended to the gloves as he handed Liton Das a life due an error in ‘keeping in the sixth over. The rule states that the wicketkeeper should collect the ball without any part of the gloves in front of the stumps. But in the case of Das, off Yuzvendra Chahal, the ball was collected marginally in front, which was deemed a no-ball after replays and to rub salt on the bowler’s wounds, Das found the boundary in the next two balls.

Soumya Sarkar was later stumped in the same over as Mushfiqur Rahim departed. The aforementioned drama repeated itself. The third umpire was called in once again although the batsman was well out of his crease to check the positioning of Pant’s gloves. It was too close for comfort, but he was given out eventually. Not without a third-umpire goof-up, who displayed a not-out decision at first, before an out flashed on the screen.

Washington Sundar kept Bangladesh’s batsmen in check amidst all the other drama. The pair slowly pulled things back after Bangladesh’s strong start, although India were rather sloppy in the field. Das was handed another life when Rohit dropped a catch as the batsman mistimed a slog-sweep. Chahal was rewarded for his slow bowling, deceiving Bangladesh’s batsmen in flight. The lack of boundaries forced the batsmen to err.

Das threw his wicket away in the next over, though, with Pant redeeming himself for his keeping error earlier. Das was struck on the pad by a googly from Chahal and set off for a single that wasn’t there.

Sundar conceded only 18 in three, although Bangladesh’s batsmen were finding gaps and placing the ball well. He then was rewarded for his tight lines when Naim picked out Shreyas Iyer (after a sedate 31-ball 36) at deep midwicket in his last over. He finally picked up a wicket after having gone wicketless in four T20Is to finish with 1-25.

Chahal then returned to levy a double blow sending back the dangerous Mushfiqur early in the 13th over. The match-winner in the first T20I picked out Krunal Pandya once again at deep square leg, but the latter didn’t drop him this time. Sarkar falling for 30 hurt Bangladesh as Chahal finished with 2-28.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs (M Naim 36, Soumya Sarkar 30, Mahmudullah 30; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-28) lost to India 153/2 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 85) by eight wickets.