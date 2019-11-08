Hasan recovering from back injury

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has made significant progress in his recovery from a back injury, although no time frame has been set yet for his return to competitive cricket.Hasan, 25, was forced to miss the home series against Sri Lanka as well as the ongoing tour of Australia due to the injury he picked up during off-season.Meanwhile, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has suffered a knee injury and has started his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB’s medical team at the NCA.
