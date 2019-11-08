close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

Hasan recovering from back injury

Sports

November 8, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has made significant progress in his recovery from a back injury, although no time frame has been set yet for his return to competitive cricket.Hasan, 25, was forced to miss the home series against Sri Lanka as well as the ongoing tour of Australia due to the injury he picked up during off-season.Meanwhile, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has suffered a knee injury and has started his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB’s medical team at the NCA.

