Punjab teams get kits for National Games

LAHORE: Punjab teams on Thursday were given sports kits for upcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held at Peshawar from November 10, 2019.

The sports kits were distributed by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja at a ceremony organized at Punjab Stadium. The secretaries of different sports associations received the kits and appreciated the quality of sports gear.

Khawaja acknowledged that Sports Board Punjab has extended full cooperation for the preparation of National Games. “I’m quite confident that Punjab contingent will return from National Games as winner”.