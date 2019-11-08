Pak blind cricket camp for England T20s in progress

close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
LAHORE: Training camp of Pakistan blind cricket team for the bilateral series against England in under way at Okara Gymkhana Cricket Ground Okara.Fifteen members Pakistan blind team is getting training from coaches M Jamil and Ibrar Shah.

The team will depart to UAE on November 10 morning and shall play the 1st T20 international on November 12 followed by 2nd T20 on 13th, 3rd T20 on 14th, 4th on 16h, 5th on 17th and 6th and last on 18th.

