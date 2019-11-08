Celtic fans stabbed ahead of Europa clash

ROME: Two Celtic fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of their team’s Europa League fixture with Lazio, the Scottish champions said on Thursday.

In a statement, Celtic said that the two supporters were “now in hospital and will receive every support from the club and the British consulate in Rome” after being attacked late on Wednesday night.

Italian media report that the pair were hurt in two separate incidents in the same central Rome neighbourhood, and that neither suffered life-threatening injuries. Around 9,000 Celtic fans are estimated to be travelling to the Italian capital to watch the Group E leaders potentially seal their place in the Europa League knockout stages, with a tense atmosphere expected between the two sets of supporters.