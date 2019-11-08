Central Punjab thrash Northern in QAT

LAHORE: Table-toppers Central Punjab recorded a crushing 204-run win over Northern in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy four-day first-class, sixth-round match against Northern at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Thursday.

This was Central Punjab’s third win of the season helping them further consolidate their position at the top of the six-team table.On day four, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar took his first-class career innings’ best of seven wickets for 79 in 28 overs to spearhead Central Punjab’s victory. The 24-year-old took 11 wickets in the match for 133 runs.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif who accounted for three wickets in the first innings took the other three second innings’ wickets to fall. Chasing 381 runs for an outright win, Northern’s lower-order caved-in against the two spinners in the first session of play on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 121 for five, Northern were bowled for 176 runs in 56.3 overs.Central Punjab only needed 16.3 overs to finish off Northern’s second innings on Thursday. Raza Hasan remained unbeaten on 20.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 226 all out in 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71) and 345 for 6 declared in 66.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 110, Umar Akmal 73, Usman Salahuddin 72*; Nauman Ali 3-160) Northern 191 all out in 64.1 overs (Hammad Azam 52,Umar Amin 42; Zafar Gohar 4-54, Bilal Asif 3-57) and 176 all out, 56.3 overs (Zeeshan Malik 52, Umar Amin 27; Zafar Gohar 7-79, Bilal Asif 3-60). Result: Central Punjab win by 204 runs.