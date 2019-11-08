Ton-up Talat secures draw for Balochistan

LAHORE: A gallant century by Hussain Talat helped Balochistan secure a draw against Southern Punjab in four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy sixth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

At 30 for two while following on and still a 177-run trail remaining, Balochistan, in a contest were in a precarious situation when play resumed on Thursday morning.

Their problems amplified as they lost two wickets for 14 runs and were reduced to 44 for five.However Talat denied Southern Punjab bowlers any further inroads and stitched a 167-run partnership for the sixth-wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan. Bismillah’s dismissal, which left Balochistan at 211 for six, opened up the possibility for Southern Punjab to secure their second win of the tournament.

But Talat kept pushing the opposition bowlers back and scored a remarkable 136 with 17 fours and four sixes. Mohammad Irfan jnr was the other notable bowler as his right-arm medium-fast accounted for three Balochistan’s wickets for 64 runs.

Balochistan were all-out for 295 in the evening session, setting an 89-run target in 13 overs for Southern Punjab to win the match. The two captains finally decided for an ultimate draw. Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 502 all out in 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, M Irfan 23; M Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103) and 11-0, 2.3 overs.

Balochistan 295 all out in overs 79.3 overs (Hussain Talat 89, Imran Farhat 65, Bismillah Khan 36, Amad Butt 32, Imran Butt 23; Umaid 5-57, M Irfan jnr 2-53, Zahid Mahmood 2-57) and after follow-on 295 all-out, 89.4 overs (Hussain Talat 136, Bismillah Khan 50; Rahat Ali 5-49, Mohammad Irfan jnr 3-64).

Meanwhile, play was not possible for the second consecutive day at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium due to heavy rains.

Sindh had scored 147 for three in 36 overs by the close of play on Tuesday in their reply of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings 288 all-out.