National Games finally roll into action on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The much-delayed the 33rd National Games springs into action across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday with 2758 medals at the stake during the mega event that will run from November 10-16.

It will be for the seventh time that Peshawar will host the Games known as the most prestigious of domestic sports events. The Games that were earlier allotted to Quetta were shifted to Peshawar as the Blochistan city was not ready to welcome around 8000 athletes and officials that have already thronged to the KP capital city. Peshawar first hosted the Games in 1958 and the last time the city was seen becoming the hub of sports activities for the national event was in 2010.

AJK, Army, Balaochistan, Gilgil-Baltistan, HEC, Islamabad, KP, Navy, PAF, Police, Punjab, Railways, Sindh, Wapda contingents have already reached Peshawar to compete for medals and honour during the next seven days. Besides KP cities of Abbottabad, Charsadda

Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad, Jhelum and Karachi will also be seen hosting the event. Swimming and Rowing have been allotted to Islamabad with shooting already contested in Jhelum and sailing to be competed in Karachi.

As many as 32 men and 26 women disciplines are to be contested during the week long show that will see 211 men and 138 women events.

Army and Wapda with 900 each participants are fielding the strongest contingents. The two powerhouses of sports in the country always go neck and neck when it comes to competing in majority of Games.

With 150-member each, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK are to enter into the Games with the smallest of contingents.

Qayyum Stadium will be hosting opening and closing ceremony. The opening ceremony has already been delayed for a day due to Kartarpur Rahdari opening on November 9.

The provincial government of KPK has allocated Rs 220 million for the smooth conduct of the Games.“It is a big occasion for the sports fraternity in the country as the 33rd edition that has been delayed for almost four years, finally springs into action on Sunday. We wanted to hold Games in Quetta and made our best efforts. We even have waited for a few years but the city was not ready for the Games. I hope and pray that the 34rd edition will be held in Quetta,” Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan, president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) under whose banner the games are to be held, when contacted said.

He praised the backing and support of the KPK Government for a mega event. “Such Games always keep your top athletes active and prepare them for future international event. The Games are being held just week ahead of the South Asian Games. Performance here would go a long way in preparing our teams and players for the SA Games,” he said.

President of the Games organising committee Syed Aqil shah said the KP Olympic was ready to host the Games months after it was allotted to them. “We were ready last month to host these Games and are ready to host these now. I hope that these Games would be the best ever in recent times. The provincial government is backing and supporting the Games with full might.”

One of the interesting events on cards will be that of hockey which will see eight teams competing. Besides four provincial teams, Army, Wapda, Police and Navy are to be seen locking horns for top honours.

Special security arrangements have been made for the venues and crowd checking. Surveillance cameras and other necessary security gears would be used to keep vigilance in and around the sports venues.