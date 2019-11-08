Sri Lanka PM set to lose job after presidential vote

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks set to lose his job after next week´s presidential election, with the two leading candidates declaring Thursday they will dump him.

Main opposition candidate Gotabhaya Rajapakse and Sajith Premadasa from Wickremesinghe´s ruling United National Party (UNP) are in a close race ahead of the November 16 polls and both said they would appoint their own PMs if they win.“I will appoint a new prime minister who can command the majority of parliament,” Premadasa, 52, said in a televised address on Thursday.