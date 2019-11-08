close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector

World

AFP
November 8, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran said Thursday it had cancelled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant. The check at the entrance gate to the plant in central Iran had “triggered an alarm” raising concern that she could be carrying a “suspect product” on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement posted online. As a result, she was denied entry, it added, without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession. The Iranian organisation said it had reported the incident to International Atomic Energy Agency and notified it that its inspector´s accreditation had been withdrawn. She had since left Iran for Vienna, where the IAEA is based, it said, without saying when.

