Baghdadi’s wife revealed IS group secrets after capture

ISTANBUL: The wife of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi revealed “a lot of information” about the jihadist group´s “inner workings” after she was captured last year, a Turkish official said. The official said that Baghdadi´s spouse identified herself as Rania Mahmoud but was in fact Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi. She was said to be the “first wife” of the IS leader, who was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria last month.
The woman was arrested on June 2, 2018 in the province of Hatay, near the Syrian border, along with 10 others, including Baghdadi´s daughter, who identified herself as Leila Jabeer. The official said the family links were confirmed using a DNA sample of Baghdadi provided by Iraqi authorities. “We discovered (the wife’s) real identity pretty quickly. At that point, she volunteered a lot of information about Baghdadi and the inner workings of ISIS,” the official said. “We were able to confirm a lot of things that we already knew.
