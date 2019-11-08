close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

80 Indian farmers arrested over polluting fires

World

AFP
November 8, 2019

NEW DELHI: More than 80 farmers have been arrested in northern India for starting fires that contributed to the recent pollution crisis in New Delhi and other cities, officials said Thursday.

Each winter the post-harvest burning of crop stubble covers swaths of the region in toxic smog, which combines with car and factory emissions to turn Delhi into the world’s most polluted capital. India’s top court this week ordered a crackdown on illegal stubble-burning, but the fires continued across Punjab and Haryana states — with many started at night to try and avoid detection. A senior Punjab police officer said more than 17,000 farm fires had been reported in the state in the past three days, with 4,741 on Wednesday alone. “More than 84 people have been arrested for violating the law. Cases have been filed against 174 farmers,” the officer told AFP.

