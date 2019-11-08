Six killed in Yemen rebel attack

ABU DHABI: Six people, including four civilians, were killed in an attack by Yemeni rebels on a military base in the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha, medical sources said on Thursday. The strike also damaged a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and forced its operations to be suspended. The attack comes after weeks of relative calm in Yemen, which together with the signing of a peace deal between the government and southern separatists, had created a sliver of optimism over ending the years of conflict. The Iran-backed rebels, who have been battling the internationally recognised government, launched four ballistic missiles and drones towards a military position in Mokha, a Yemeni military official told AFP.