Fri Nov 08, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

Fresh protests held in Guinea capital

World

CONAKRY: Thousands of Guinean protesters took to the streets in the capital Conakry Thursday, in fresh demonstrations days after deadly clashes marred a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government marches. The poor West African country has been shaken by deadly clashes during weeks of protest over suspicions that President Alpha Conde is seeking to prolong his rule. Demonstrators on Thursday vowed to march peacefully and demanded the release of government critics imprisoned since the beginning of the anti-government unrest. Tensions in the capital are high just days after the deaths of three youths, who the opposition says were shot by the security services as they attended a funeral march for 11 people killed in unrest since mid-October.

