‘OK, boomer’: New Zealand MP hits out at parliament age gap

WELLINGTON: With the quickfire putdown “OK, boomer”, a 25-year-old New Zealand politician dismissed a heckler during a speech about climate change — highlighting the generation gap between herself and other MPs in a clip that has gone viral. The catchphrase is used to dismiss out-of-touch, condescending or closed-minded attitudes associated with the baby-boomer generation and older people more generally. In recent months, “OK, boomer” has gained traction as a meme on apps like TikTok that have a predominantly young user base. Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick used it to hit back at interjections while speaking this week in support of a bill to reduce New Zealand´s greenhouse gas emissions. “How many world leaders for how many decades have seen and known what is coming, but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep (climate change) behind closed doors?” she said.