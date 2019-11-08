Saudi king hosts CIA chief for talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency´s director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the US with spying on Twitter users critical of the royal family. The king and Gina Haspel “discussed a number of topics of mutual interest”, the official Saudi Press Agency said, without offering details. The meeting in Riyadh was attended by a number of Saudi officials including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and intelligence chief Khalid al-Humaidan. Haspel’s visit comes after a US court on Wednesday charged three people, including two Saudis, with spying on Twitter users critical of the kingdom’s royal family. The trio — including two former Twitter employees — allegedly worked to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of someone prosecutors designated “Royal Family Member-1”.
