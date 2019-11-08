Moscow warns of threat from 2,000 IS fighters

MOSCOW: Russia’s security service chief on Thursday warned about some 2,000 women and children related to Russian fighters for the Islamic State group who he said could return and commit attacks. “Currently there are around 2,000 women and children on whom we have data who are relatives of fighters, that´s just Russian nationals,” the head of the FSB security service Alexander Bortnikov said at a regional security forum in Tashkent, TASS news agency reported. He said that this included both family members who are still in the Middle East or who have left the region. Some of these may still have extremist views and could commit terror attacks back in Russia, he warned. “Such returnees quite often adhere to extremist religious ideology,” Bortnikov said.