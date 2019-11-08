US calls for ‘serious steps’

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday called for “serious steps” to be taken after Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow plant in a new step back from its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal. Engineers began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the plant´s mothballed enrichment centrifuges in “the first minutes of Thursday”, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization announced. The suspension of uranium enrichment at the long secret plant was one of the restrictions Iran had agreed to in return for the lifting of UN sanctions. “Iran’s expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.