Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry assures farmers of resolving issues

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday assured the farmers of solving their problems on a priority basis.

In a meeting with a delegation of farmers led by Pakistan Kissan Itehad Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar called on the minister at CM’s Office and apprised him of various problems being faced by the growers.

Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the delegates of fulfilling their genuine demands and said that farmers’ problems would be solved on a priority basis. He pointed out that reward of hard work to sugarcane growers had been ensured. He said 32 model bazaars were available for farmers in the province and they could bring their commodities there. Every possible facility will be extended to them by the government in the bazaars.

Agriculture Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said that every possible facility would be provided to the farmers so that they could access the grain markets. Slaughterhouse: In a bid to ensure provision of fresh and hygienic meat to the consumers, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a province-wide inspection drive in slaughterhouses.

The meat safety teams stopped production at a slaughterhouse and penalised two others out of 69 in a daylong operation. Warning notices were issued to 55 slaughterhouses for improvement. As many as 31 slaughterhouses were inspected in Lahore zone, 21 in Rawalpindi, nine in Multan and eight in Muzaffargarh zone.

PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman said this here on Thursday. He said that the authority stopped the production of a slaughterhouse over presence of stale meat, stagnant water in the production area, use of rusty freezers and worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers of the slaughterhouse did not have medical certificates.

The PFA DG said production of the slaughterhouse would remain suspend until it met the rules according to the PFA Act. He said most of the slaughterhouses were found following the food safety standards defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

He said only approved slaughterhouses in Punjab were allowed to prepare meat according to hygiene principles, otherwise, strict action would be taken.

protect children: Shockingly 80 per cent of all burns on children are caused by the spillage of hot tea.Most of the affected children are below the age of 10, for whom a split second of negligence results in lifelong impact.

In Pakistan, every third household has a burn victim. The fragile skin of a child and the sensitivity of the matter may result in permanent disability, and incidents are not only painful for the victim, but equally disturbing for their parents and loved ones.

However, 100 per cent of these incidents can be prevented through some minimal lifestyle changes, awareness, and simple precautions.

Ms Hashmat Effendi, founder of a burn and plastic surgery department in a private hospital, while addressing an event as part of Chai Ka Nishaan Campaign stated, “Our journey to protect our nation’s children has started.

This campaign is not against tea – it is an awareness campaign to teach our society to protect children by keeping hot cups of tea away from them.”