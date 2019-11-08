Drug pushers arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions arrested 690 drug pushers. Around 146 drug peddlers were arrested in City Division police, 133 in Cantt Division, 61 in Civil Lines Division, 141 in Sadar Division, 94 in Iqbal Town Division and 115 drug pushers were nabbed in Model Town Division police.