close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Drug pushers arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE:Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions arrested 690 drug pushers. Around 146 drug peddlers were arrested in City Division police, 133 in Cantt Division, 61 in Civil Lines Division, 141 in Sadar Division, 94 in Iqbal Town Division and 115 drug pushers were nabbed in Model Town Division police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore