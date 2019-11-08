close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Security plan for Tableeghi Ijtima 2nd phase

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Lahore Police has chalked out and started implementation of its security plan for the second phase of annual congregation (Tableeghi Ijtima) of Raiwind to be observed from today (Friday) to tomorrow (Saturday).

More than 2,000 police officers along with three SPs, 12 DSPs, 33 Inspectors, 306 upper subordinates will perform duty on Tableeghi Ijtima. The participants will be allowed to enter the venue after complete checking through three-layer security mechanism of Lahore Police. Checking of the citizens and vehicles will be continued at exit and entrance points of the city. Parking arrangements have been made to facilitate the participants.

