Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved

Lahore

November 8, 2019

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on national highway near new Saeedabad District Mitiari.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. He prayed for early recovery of the injured and said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the family members of the deceased.

