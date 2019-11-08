Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on national highway near new Saeedabad District Mitiari.
He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. He prayed for early recovery of the injured and said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the family members of the deceased.
