Australian envoy meets Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw met Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao here on Thursday and the two discussed matters of mutual interests. According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the Australian high commissioner led a delegation that met the QWP leader. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and provincial senior vice-chairman were also present on the occasion. The two sides discussed the regional and international situation as well as steps to boost ties between Pakistan and Australia.