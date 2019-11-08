Measures ordered to stabilize food prices in Malakand

MINGORA: Malakand Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud on Thursday chaired a meeting of all the deputy commissioners and directed them to take measures to ensure food quality and price improvement in their respective districts as per the directives of the prime minister.

“Please ensure that district administrations take a lead role in this regard and form joint teams of different departments. The chief minister and chief secretary want a significant improvement in the coming seven days. The performance of districts and officers shall be watched very closely on this count,” the commissioner told the deputy commissioners.

He said that while checking, the retail outlets can go as normal, special focus is to be placed on wholesale dealers. The senior official asked the deputy commissioners to select venues for farmers’ markets in consultation with the district agriculture officers and call them to have meetings at offices from today (Friday).

“It is advised that field officers at the level of assistant commissioner and additional assistant commissioners and district agriculture officers should adopt a single farmers market as their project and ensure its success, ” he added.