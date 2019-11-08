Police arrest accused in Rs97.2m theft case

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera police resolved the Rs97.2 million theft case and arrested a former employee of the factory owner for his involvement in the crime, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, Nowshera District Police Officer Mansoor Aman, SP Investigation Sajjad Ahmad and other police officials told reporters that Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, the owner of Swat Ceramics Factory, Shaidu, had reported to the Akora Khattak Police Station a theft case on October 25.

The affected businessman had said that he had gone to Karachi and later abroad along with his family members when the theft was committed at his residence. “When I returned home, I found that unidentified thieves had sneaked into his home and decamped with cash, foreign currency and jewellery worth Rs97.2 million.

DIG Muhammad Ali Gandapur said he constituted a team of senior officials which launched investigation into the theft along the scientific lines. He said 200 employees of the factory were put under watch and the accused was traced in nine days. The senior police official said the accused was identified as Mazhar Mughal, son of Maqbool Mughal, a resident of Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who was arrested from his native area.

The DIG said the 20 years old accused confessed to the crime who had worked in the factory for eight years. He left the job some six months back. The police recovered the stolen cash and the ornaments whose value stood at Rs97.2 million. Muhammad Ali Gandapur was all praise for the investigation team for working out the huge theft case in a few days. The accused said he had purchased a house in AJK, three auto-rickshaws, four shops and a flat in Lahore with the stolen wealth. The accused was produced in the court of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate, Akbar Ali. The court remanded him into the Akora Khattak Police for six days of physical remand.