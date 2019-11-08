Police launch drug-free transport drive

HARIPUR: The police have launched a drive in the district to conduct drug and eyesight test of all the drivers of public transport vehicles, a police official said on Thursday.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Jan told journalists that drug addiction by drivers, their low eyesight and non-observance of traffic rules were top reasons behind the road accidents.

He said that as the lives of scores of passengers were at risk owing to the frequent use of drugs and having eyesight problems of drivers, the Haripur police had launched the campaign for the first time in the district. During the campaign, he said, the blood test of all the drivers of public transport would be conducted in collaboration with the Health Department.

“The drivers testing negative for drugs and whose eyesight would be in line with the required standard would be issued a special sticker to be pasted on the windscreen of vehicles, he added.

The DPO hoped that the anti-drug addiction drive together with ensuring that the drivers have perfect eyesight would help to control the road accidents to a greater extent.