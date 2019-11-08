close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

Dacoit was killed

National

 
November 8, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A dacoit was killed in an alleged police encounter here on Thursday. Police received that four dacoits snatched a tractor from Bilal near Rahwali. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and started chasing the dacoits. Near Lohianwali Canal, the dacoits opened fire on the police, which was retaliated by them. As a result, a dacoit was killed on the spot while three others succeeded to escape.

