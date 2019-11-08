Killers of police officials to be behind bars soon: Inspector General of Police Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Kaleem Imam Thursday said the operation against criminals was going on and all the miscreants, including the killers of police officials, would meet their fate soon.

Talking exclusively to this reporter at his office here, Kaleem said the crime rate had reduced both in urban and rural areas due to the indefatigable efforts of police. He said Karachi — the financial hub of the country — was once considered among the most dangerous cities of the world but the situation there was much better now.

“Target killings, bomb blasts, robberies, snatchings, car theft and other heinous crimes have reduced due to the hard work of the police,” Kaleem said. Though the situation in other districts of the province is not satisfactory, no effort is being spared to curb crime, he added.

He said the operation against dacoits involved in the killing of police officials in the last few months still continued and the main accused in the killing of a senior police officer in Sukkur had been arrested from Karachi.

Replying to a question, he said the practice of lodging cases against journalists under the Anti-Terrorism Act and kidnapping for ransom was wrong and in this regard he had directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation to withdraw such cases.

He assured that in futureno journalist would be implicated in false cases including those tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Replying to a question, Kaleem said the Sindh police performance was far better compared to the past, as all postings were being made purely on merit.

Kaleem clarified that he faced no pressure from the provincial government on transfer and posting rather he had full support of the government and chief minister in this regard. Replying to a question, he said though the situation was much better, still there room for improvement in hiring, training and operational and investigation process.

The IGP Sindh said over 200 investigation inspectors and inspectors law had been recruited in the police and he hoped that the training would enhance the capability of Sindh police. He said the Sindh police had nine training institutions, where the main focus was on investigation.

He said Saeedabad Training Centre, Karachi had a special investigation unit. He made it clear that the Sindh Police were no longer relying on the conventional methods rather they were making the optimum use of scientific tools.