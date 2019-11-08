PUASA protests against cut in higher education budget

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) here Thursday observed Black Day to protest against 50 percent cut in the budget for higher education.

A large number of PU teachers, led by PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and Secretary Javed Sami, held the protest demonstration outside Al Raazi Hall, New Campus. The teachers wearing black bands on their arms and holding placards demanded the government allocate budget to higher education as per demand and restore income tax rebate to teachers to 75 percent. They also took out a rally from Al Raazi Hall to Faisal Auditorium. Addressing the rally participants, Prof Mumtaz Anwar said no country could progress without spending money on higher education sector. He said the PTI government had promised during elections that it would give top priority to the education. However, he said, instead of increasing the budget, the government reduced the budget of higher education by 50 percent, which was highly regrettable. He said HEC chairman had failed to present our case before the government due to which teachers were observing black day.

Prof Mumtaz Anwar said the teachers also rejected reduction in tax rebate to the teachers and demanded the government restore 75 percent tax rebate. PUASA Secretary Javed Sami said the government must fulfill the promise it made at the time of elections. He said the teachers had been compelled to launch a protest movement against the government. The teachers also condemned police torture of teachers in Karachi who were demanding their basic rights.