Court permits NAB to auction Dar’s properties

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, Islamabad Thursday permitted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to auction the properties belonging to former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the plea of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife (Tabassum) not to auction property in Gulberg, Lahore, as it was her property.

The court rejected plea of Dar’s wife, as she failed to prove in the court that property of Gulberg, Lahore belong to her because former finance minister gifted this house to her. Accountability Court judge permitted NAB to auction properties belong to Ishaq Dar. Former finance minister is already declared asproclaimed offender by the court due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

On the other hand, Interpol rejected Pakistan’s request to issue a red warrant for the former minister and gave him a clean chit. The Interpol has also directed its National Central Bureaus (NCBs) to delete all data files in their systems on Dar. It also urged NCBs to update their national databases accordingly and ensure that the same is done by all national entities that have access to Interpol information.