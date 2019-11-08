13 killed in Matiari coach-rickshaw collision

Ag Agencies

MATIARI: At least 13 people were killed and three others were injured on Thursday when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on the National Highway near Saeedabad area of the Matiari district in Sindh.

Traffic on the National Highway was suspended as rescuers shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Identities of the dead and injured were not immediately known.

Receiving information about the accident, a rescue team and security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medical assistance.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani expressed grief over theincident and assured that an investigation would be carried out. Our correspondent adds: As many as 11 passengers were killed and five others were injured on Thursday, when a speedy coach rammed into a motorcycle-rickshaw near Saeedabad in Matiari. The local and motorway police along with volunteers carried out the rescue work and shifted the bodies and injured to Matiari Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SSP Matiari Asif Ahmed Bughio said the unfortunate victims were labourers and they were going for their work, adding that the driver and other staff of the coach had fled. He said the coach was bound for Karachi from Punjab and due to overspeeding, the coach ran over the motorcycle-rickshaw.

The police official informed that some of the victims were identified as of Shamshad Khoso, Wallo Kolhi, Siddique Khoso, Saeed Khoso, Majnoo, Jaiy Mal Kolho, Sheer Ali, Tamachi Kolhi and Irshad Khoso, while Daya ram, Ramoon and three others were among injured. He said all medical facilities are being provided to the injured and bodies were also shifted to their native places.