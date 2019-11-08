close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 8, 2019

23 Chilgoza sacks worth over Rs10m stolen on gunpoint

Top Story

 
November 8, 2019

WANA: Some unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night stole 23 sacks of Chilgoza (pine nuts) from a warehouse at Bypass Road, Wana, South Waziristan.

It is worth mentioning here that pine nuts have become a rare commodity in Pakistan as its price has soared to Rs10,000 per kg and obviously has gone away from the reach of common man. Once a common dry fruit easily available in dry fruit shops has now become hard to find commonly.

The stolen 23 sacks of Chilgoza has worth of more than Rs10 million in local market as each sack contains 50kg pine nuts. The warehouse owner told police that around 10 unidentified men overpowered two guards at gunpoint and took away 23 sacks of Chilgoza with them in vehicle. Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story