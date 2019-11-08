close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Rain clears smog, lowers temperature in Lahore

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE: Scattered rain accompanied with westerly winds has cleared the smog, which was in the city skies for the past two days here Thursday while the Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours. The rain started in the morning and recorded in several city areas, including Gawalmandi, Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, Brandreth Road, Mayo Hospital, Akbari Mandi, Mochi Gate, Delhi Gate, Data Darbar, The Mall, Anarkali, Chauburji, Johar Town, Muslim Town, Tajpura, Taj Bagh, Dharampura and etc.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story