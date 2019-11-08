close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

IS plans Afghan base targeting ex-USSR

AFP
November 8, 2019

MOSCOW: The head of Russia’s security service on Thursday said the Islamic State group is setting up a base in Afghanistan to target ex-Soviet countries using militants from Central Asia.

"We are seeing increased activities of IS branches in Afghanistan," the chief of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov told a regional security forum in Tashkent, quoted by Tass state news agency.

"Their goal is to increase a base to expand into the CIS (ex-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States) territory." He said IS was uniting branches in Afghanistan and working in tandem with a group called Jamaat Ansarullah and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, also known as the Turkestan Islamic party.

The expansion into the ex-Soviet countries "will be done by militants who are citizens of Central Asian republics with experience of warfare as members of terrorist groups," Bortnikov said.

