Indonesia axe coach after World Cup losing streak

JAKARTA: Indonesia will search for a new national team coach after football officials announced Simon McMenemy would be sacked following this month’s World Cup qualifier against Malaysia.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said it would part ways with the Scot after a World Cup match in Kuala Lumpur on November 19. No reasons were given, but Indonesia sit bottom of Asian World Cup qualifying Group G after losing all four matches so far, leading to a #SimonOut social media campaign to get rid of the coach.

The 41-year-old McMenemy signed a two-year contract last year to manage the national team. “We thank Simon for his cooperation so far,” newly-elected PSSI chairman Muhammad Iriawan said Wednesday. “We hope for a positive result in the match against Malaysia.”