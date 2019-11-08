New facilities at KMC Sports Complex to be opened next month

KARACHI: The new facilities developed at KMC’s Kashmir Road Sports Complex would be inaugurated in December, ‘The News’ learnt on Thursday.

Final touches are being given to hockey and football grounds, courts for badminton, basketball, squash, table tennis, a bowling alley, a jogging track, and three cricket practice pitches. The complex already had a swimming pool and four tennis courts.

The projects had been delayed for many years because of which sports activities could not be organised. But now all remaining development work due to which the entire sports project was delayed has been completed and soon the facilities will be opened for sports fraternity of Karachi.

Khursheed Ahmed, KMC’s director culture and sports department, told ‘The News’ that the projects would be inaugurated in December. Deputy director KMC sports department Jameel Ahmed, said that sports projects carried out here at Kashmir Road Sports Complex, nearing to completion and the sports complex would be opened for the sports fraternity next month in December.

He said that KMC sports department is planning a sports gala at Kashmir Road Sports Complex for a week after the inauguration. Competitions among the local teams and players would be organized there, he added.

He said that a grand opening ceremony would be organised. The final date of inauguration is yet to be decided. It is pertinent to mention here that the former KMC administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed conceived the plan of upgrading the sports facilities at the complex and gave clear cut directives to sports department to make the place a sports paradise instead of a venue for marriage functions.

A pavilion for more than 200 spectators has also been constructed. The location of the pavilion is just in front of the hockey, football and athletic fields. KMC has requested the Sindh government to allocate funds for laying a tartan track at the complex in the next budget.