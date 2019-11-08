New BD Test skipper Mominul relishes crack at Kohli

DHAKA: Mominul Haque says he was stunned to be named Bangladesh Test captain in place of the banned Shakib Al Hasan but is relishing the chance to take on Virat Kohli’s side in India.

Shakib was banned last week by the International Cricket Council for two years, one of them suspended, for failing to declare attempts to bribe him. Haque, 28, who has never led a top team in domestic cricket, told reporters ahead of the first Test in India next week that he was surprised to get the role.

“I was not ready at all. It was completely unexpected. I never thought even in my dreams that I will be the captain of Bangladesh or I will captain the Test side,” he said late Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s first two-Test series in India begins November 14 in Indore and ends with the inaugural day-night Test between the sides in Kolkata from November 22. “I am very excited as I think (Kohli) is the best player in the world, the best batsman in all formats combined. Thinking about that makes me feel good,” Mominul said.