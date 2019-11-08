Gas meter procurement

This refers to the news item tiled ‘SSGC’s Rs427mln irregular meter procurement goes unnoticed’, which appeared in this newspaper on November 5, 2019.

There are some issues discussed in the report and it is important to put the record straight on these points, says a statement issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The statement says it may be noted that the government audit provided a comprehensive satisfactory reply to its observations along with relevant documents, which were thoroughly examined and verified. “Following this they were fully satisfied with the procurement process of the components of the G-4 gas meters made in this regard.”

The statement further says: “It needs to be fully clarified that the procurement of approximately 90 million Euros was made as input of G-4 gas meter which was utilized for fulfilling the internal needs of SSGC as well as the SNGPL to whom these meters were sold. This procurement did not in any way impact the profitable status of the SSGC meter manufacturing plant and hence no loss was incurred to SSGC and the national exchequer.”