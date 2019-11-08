German industrial output tumbles

Frankfurt: German industrial production slumped in September, official data showed on Thursday, dashing hopes of a quick rebound and adding to the gloom over Europe´s powerhouse economy.

Industrial output dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said, wiping out August´s gain of 0.4 percent. Analysts surveyed by Factset had expected a smaller dip of 0.4 percent in September.

Manufacturing firms fared worst, seeing a drop of 1.3 percent, in the latest sign of weakness among Germany´s export-oriented companies. The figures come a day after a surprise jump in German industrial orders offered a glimmer of hope in a country that is only narrowly expected to avoid tipping into recession this year.