EU warns of low growth

Brussels: The EU slashed its already low growth forecast for the eurozone on Thursday, intensifying pressure on Germany and other rich countries to spend more to stimulate the economy in Europe.

The European Commission said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by just 1.1 percent this year, down from the 1.2 percent forecast in July. The commission, which closely monitors public spending by the EU´s 28-member states, said the eurozone economy would then rebound weakly to 1.2 percent in 2020 and 2021.

"The European economy has held up well despite a less favourable external environment," said European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis. "However, we may face difficulties in the future: a period of great uncertainty related to trade conflicts, heightened geopolitical tensions, persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector and Brexit," he added.

The EU warned that the sluggish growth rate would directly impact strained budgets, with countries burdened by huge public date rates -- such as Italy, Greece and France -- likely to see those levels increase further.

The European Central Bank, backed by the IMF and leading economists, has led a campaign to persuade Germany, Netherlands and others to boost spending, but so far those countries have refused the call.