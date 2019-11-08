close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

UBL celebrates 60 years

Business

 
November 8, 2019

KARACHI: On November 7, 1959, Pakistan witnessed an event that would change the way we banked forever. It was not just the inauguration of UBL’s first branch at I I Chundrigar Road in Karachi, it was also the birth of the culture of service, a culture of innovation and a culture of financial excellence, a statement said on Thursday.

UBL customers, stakeholders and employees have been the driving spirit behind continuous advancement and growth as Pakistan’s leading progressive and innovative bank, it added. It has been a privilege to serve this nation for 60 years and we look forward to being a part of your life for many years to come.

