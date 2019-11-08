Global debt surges to record high $188trln: IMF chief

Washington: The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the world´s economic output, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Thursday.

While private sector borrowing accounts for the vast majority of the total, the rise puts governments and individuals at risk if the economy slows, she said.

"Global debt -- both public and private -- has reached an all-time high of $188 trillion. This amounts to about 230 percent of world output," Georgieva said in a speech to open a two-day conference on debt.

That is up from the previous record of $164 trillion in 2016, according to IMF figures. While interest rates remain low, borrowers can use debt to make investments in productive activities or weather a bout of low commodity prices. But it can become "a drag on growth," she said.

"The bottom line is that high debt burdens have left many governments, companies, and households vulnerable to a sudden tightening of financial conditions," she cautioned.

Corporate debt accounts for about two thirds of the total but government borrowing has risen as well in the wake of the global financial crisis. "Public debt in advanced economies is at levels not seen since the Second World War," she warned. And "emerging market public debt is at levels last seen during the 1980s debt crisis."

She called for steps to ensure "borrowing is more sustainable," including making lending practices more transparent and preparing for debt restructuring with "non-traditional lenders" -- an apparent reference to China, which has become a major creditor to developing nations including in Africa.

Meanwhile, IMF said an interim U.S.-China trade deal that rolls back some tariffs has the potential to improve the International Monetary Fund’s baseline economic forecasts, which show the two countries’ trade war slowing global growth significantly this year.

Gerry Rice, the IMF’s chief spokesman, told a regular news briefing that the fund welcomes any development that reduces trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies and rolls back tariffs, particularly if it’s part of a durable agreement.

“We see it has holding potential to improve our baseline forecast,” Rice said of an agreement to roll back tariffs. “But again we need to wait for the details.” China’s commerce ministry said the countries have agreed to cancel tariffs in phases.

The IMF, earlier said euro zone economic growth is set to slow more than expected as the bloc’s manufacturing crisis could spill over to the larger services sector under protracted global trade tensions

The IMF said the 19-country euro zone would grow by 1.2% this year, revising down its earlier estimates from April of 1.3 percent growth for the bloc. That is a significant slowdown compared to last year’s 1.9 percent expansion.

The bloc’s economy would grow by 1.4 percent in 2020 and 2021, the IMF said, cutting its previous estimate of 1.5 percent growth in both years.

The slowdown is mostly due to anemic growth in Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, and stagnation in Italy, the third-biggest, the fund said, revising down its earlier forecasts for both countries.

Germany is now expected to grow by only 0.5 percent this year, slower than the 0.8% the IMF had predicted in April. That would be one-third of 2018 growth.

The IMF also cut its growth forecast for France, the bloc’s second-largest economy, despite better-than-expected output estimates for the third quarter released last week. The country is now expected to grow by 1.2 percent this year, instead of the 1.3 percent previously forecast.

To counter the slowdown, the fund reiterated its call for a “synchronized fiscal response” by euro zone governments, in a clear message to Berlin to invest more.

It said the slowdown, so far mostly caused by the impact of global trade tensions on the bloc’s export-driven industry, could spill over to services, the largest economic sector in the euro zone.

Britain’s process to leave the European Union was also a cause of concern, with a no-deal Brexit causing vast negative effects on both Britain and the EU.

In the event of an orderly Brexit, which could occur by the end of January, the IMF confirmed its earlier estimates that Britain’s economy would grow by 1.2 percent this year and 1.4 percent next. Growth was 1.4 percent in 2018.