Juggling statistics for a make believe economic front

LAHORE: There is such dearth of good news on the economic front that even the slightest positive update on the economy is flashed by the concerned minister himself instead the Pakistan Bureau Statics (PBS) or the concerned government department.

The PBS uploads the monthly trade performance of the country usually on the 12th of following month (total imports and exports). The detailed performance of each export sector is uploaded four to six days later.

This has been going on for decades. During the first 11 months of this government, the exports remained under immense pressure. The PBS followed the routine. However in July there was a double digit growth in exports.

The advisor to the prime minister on commerce called a press conference in the first week of August and boasted that finally a turnaround has been achieved and exports from July onwards will be on upward trajectory. Some of the details that he gave about different sectors were flawed.

The PBS did not upload the trade figure in August. Then in August the exports posted nominaldecline and the advisor chose to remain silent.

PBS uploaded trade figure for July and August in September. Then again the exports nominally increased in September.

There was again silence, though after export figures were published by PBS, the advisor said exports increased in volume but per unit prices declined.

Now the commerce advisor again told the media that exports in October, increased by six percent, and it was a good sign for the exporting sector.

The figures have not yet been uploaded by the PBS. It would have been better had the advisor waited for the export performance in the next two months before coming to the press. The advisor on commerce is not alone in this regard. The other ministers chip in whenever they find any encouraging news on the economic front.

Unfortunately, the economic team is behaving in line with the childish culture in our society. When a child knows the answer, he implores the teacher to let him speak, but when he has no clue he avoids eye contact with the lecturer. Take for instance the off shore oil exploration taken up by Exxon.

Hype was created on mere hope that we may strike large quantity of oil and gas from that exploration. The nation was given to understand that this was the first off shore oil exploration taken up by a foreign company in Pakistan.

However, when the exploration well was abandoned it was revealed that the chances of finding oil at that site were bright, but the previous three attempts by different companies failed in the past. Only the previous government did not create any hype. Numerous federal ministers and advisors created national hope.

Then there are some ministers who insist that the economic performance of the PTI government is far better than the previous two regimes. In this regard, Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar boasts that the inflation in the first year of PTI government is much lower than was witnessed in the first year of PPP and PML-N government.

He conveniently misses some points. When the PML-N assumed power in 2013 inflation was in double digits, and after one year of rule inflation declined appreciably. When PTI assumed power, inflation was less than 6 percent and a year later it has doubled. This logical comparison shows the contrast between the performances of the two governments.

As far as PPP is concerned, one should not forget that the global oil prices reached highest ever peak of $140/barrel and it adversely impacted rupee value and inflation. The PTI should compare the export performance of the PPP government with itself as in both regimes the rupee was substantially devalued. In five years tenure of PPP, Pakistan added $7 billion in its exports. In fifteen months of PTI rule the increase in exports is less than $200 million.

The present government claims that after the implementation of CNIC condition, the economy would be largely documented. This is true but there is a catch as one has to see the performance of FBR in many areas where CNIC condition is already in vogue.

The ground reality is that the FBR has seldom apprehended tax evaders in CNIC-based monetary transactions on property, cars, and foreign travels etc. The FBR should first scrutinise the available CNIC data before boasting to perform miracles on presentation of CNIC on purchases above Rs50,000.