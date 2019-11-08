Rupee ends higher

The rupee extended gains in the second straight session on Thursday, amid fewer payments and increased supply of the dollar, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 155.54/dollar, compared with the Wednesday’s closing of 155.59.

The rupee; however, lost value in the open market due to rise in the demand for foreign currency. The local currency lost 20 paisas to end at 155.70 against the greenback.

Currency dealers said the local currency will continue to gain in the coming

sessions on the back of soft dollar demand from firms. Some dealers said the expectations of monetary easing would also add gains to the currency.

The State Bank of Pakistan is seeing keeping its policy rate at 13.25 percent at its monetary policy review meeting due this month. Some analysts expect the central bank to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points.

The country’s parliamentarians on Wednesday asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to relax economic targets fixed under the $6 billion extended fund facility to provide relief to businesses and people. The visiting International Monetary Fund mission; however, showed its satisfaction over the government’s economic policies.