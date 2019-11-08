Wales FA to create centre of excellence

LONDON: The Football Association of Wales is to create a centre of excellence at the Vale Resort in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The deal will see the FAW take over the ‘Vale Pavilion’ from Guinness PRO14 side Cardiff Blues, while the governing body will also now leave its Cardiff offices to be headquartered at the complex.

Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff, meanwhile, will continue to use the facility as tenants. Work on the centre of excellence is expected to take eight months, with the FAW hoping to move in by next summer. The new facility will give Wales’ senior squads access to a private gym, medical rooms, changing facilities and player lounges, as well as two full-size ‘Desso’ grass-hybrid training pitches, similar to that laid at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“Over what has been an incredibly exciting time for Welsh football and the national sides, the Football Association of Wales’ workforce has grown in numbers to meet the requirements of a contemporary football association,” said FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford.