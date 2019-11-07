close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

House reduced to ashes in Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

DIR: A four-room house in Nangarkari, an adjacent area of Dir town in Upper Dir district, was completely gutted on Wednesday.

Residents said that the house of one Ajibullah caught fire owing to electricity short-circuiting and spread sharply to its various portions. They said the locals started rescue operation before reaching the fire brigade vehicles.

However, the intensity of the fire was so high that it could not be controlled by the residents. As a result, the entire house was reduced to ashes, including all domestic items therein. They said the approximate cost of the loss was up to Rs1.5 million. They said the fire brigade staff of Dir, after the immense struggle, succeeded in extinguishing the fire afterwards.

Owing to efforts of the fire brigade staff, six to seven other nearby houses were saved from the inferno.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan