House reduced to ashes in Dir

DIR: A four-room house in Nangarkari, an adjacent area of Dir town in Upper Dir district, was completely gutted on Wednesday.

Residents said that the house of one Ajibullah caught fire owing to electricity short-circuiting and spread sharply to its various portions. They said the locals started rescue operation before reaching the fire brigade vehicles.

However, the intensity of the fire was so high that it could not be controlled by the residents. As a result, the entire house was reduced to ashes, including all domestic items therein. They said the approximate cost of the loss was up to Rs1.5 million. They said the fire brigade staff of Dir, after the immense struggle, succeeded in extinguishing the fire afterwards.

Owing to efforts of the fire brigade staff, six to seven other nearby houses were saved from the inferno.