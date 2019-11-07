Warehouse inauguration today

PESHAWAR: George Okoth-Obbo, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will inaugurate cold chain warehouse on the Charsadda Road today.

George Okoth-Obbo is on four-day official visit to Pakistan. He will meet with senior officials of the KP government and Afghan refugees during his visit to Peshawar.Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi, UNHCR’s National Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan, KP Health Minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra will also attend the inauguration ceremony of cold chain warehouse.