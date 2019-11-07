close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Girl drowns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

MANSEHRA: A minor girl drowned in Siran River in Muradpur area. Police said Hijab, 3, was her way to the nearby village from Muradpur along with her brother when she fell into the river while crossing a wooden bridge. The locals shifted her to rural Health Centre in Shaukatabad where doctors pronounced her dead.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan